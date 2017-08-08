Terry Jastrow and Anne Archer – “The Trial of Prisoner 043” Coming to a city near You!

Terry Jastrow, whose resume is long and varied (and includes a play as well as a feature film), will share his debut novel The Trial Of Prisoner 043, which presents a reality in which George W. Bush was taken to the International Criminal Court and prosecuted for war crimes in Iraq.

“The ICC had spent one year accumulating sufficient evidence to indict George W. Bush as the single person most responsible for the war. Would he be found innocent or guilty, or would something happen to disrupt the pursuit of justice?”

“Carefully researched and brilliantly argued, this is compelling, infuriating, and cathartic.” – Lou Arnica, New York Times best-selling author.

