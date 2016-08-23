Action Items – You can make a difference!

Buffalo Field Campaign West Yellowstone, Montana

Working in the field every day to stop the slaughter of Yellowstone’s wild free roaming buffalo

U.S. Highway 191/287 is a busy road, heavily used by eighteen-wheelers, commercial vehicles, tourists, locals, and through-travelers. This road cuts right through a critical migration corridor important to wild buffalo, elk, grizzly bears, wolves, moose, coyotes and many other wild creatures who live in and around Yellowstone National Park. Every spring, hundreds of wild buffalo head west out of Yellowstone toward their favored calving grounds on and around Horse Butte, but they must cross this dangerous highway to get there. In addition to our other important field patrols, Buffalo Field Campaign acts as buffalo crossing guards, often working around the clock to help warn motorists of their presence. This is an important community service that has saved hundreds of buffalo and human lives, but more needs to be done. Even with our constant presence, accidents still happen–especially at night when buffalo are extremely hard to see. And sometimes, motorists simply don’t heed the warning signs. Every year, buffalo are killed along this road, but these tragic deaths could be prevented, as a feasible solution exists: safe passage infrastructure. Safe passage includes bridges or underpasses that can be constructed in key wildlife crossing areas, allowing wildlife to move through the landscape without ever having to step foot on the highway. It is a win-win for wildlife and travelers.

The Montana Department of Transportation has been very receptive to BFC’s appeals to make the highways safer for wild buffalo, other wildlife, and motorists. MDOT’s efforts have included the placement of permanent “Bison on Road / 55MPH” warning signs, flashing marquee signs, as well as making the extra effort to plow snow away from areas heavily used by buffalo so they can get off of the highway and through deep snowbanks. With the heavy amount of snow we get, even in the spring it can be very difficult for buffalo to negotiate these formidable walls of snow, and also in the spring, the roadside is one of the first places where grass is revealed, which is highly attractive to buffalo who have just survived very difficult winters. We feel confident that with enough pressure and encouragement, MDOT will do whatever it takes to make the highways even safer, including developing wildlife crossings in this critical migration corridor.

TAKE ACTION! Please contact Montana Department of Transportation Director Mike Tooley as well as Montana Governor Steve Bullock, and ask them to earmark highway transportation funding to implement wildlife safe passage infrastructure on US Highway 191/287 in the Hebgen Basin, west of Yellowstone National Park.

You can use the sample letter provided below, or contact these decision-makers directly at:

Mike Tooley

Director, MT Dept. of Transportation

2701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, MT 59620, USA

406-444-6201

Steve Bullock

Governor of Montana

PO Box 200801, Helena MT 59620-0801, USA

406-444-3111; Toll Free: 855-318-1330

Mike Tooley

Montana Department of Transportation

Email:mitooley@mt.gov

MORE INFORMATION:

The ten-mile stretch of Hwy. 191/287 from the Fir Ridge Cemetery south to the town of West Yellowstone has proved to be a dangerous stretch of road, claiming the lives of more than 100 wild bison since spring of 2005. These bison highway mortalities not only threaten the viability of America’s last wild bison population, which numbers fewer than 4,400 animals, but also the lives of motorists. Most of these collisions have occurred during the dark hours, when bison are nearly impossible to see due to their dark coats and the placement of their eyes, which make reflection in headlights difficult. Bison not only need to cross the highway to access spring habitat, but they also graze the grasses along the highway which are the first to appear during spring melting.

For years Buffalo Field Campaign has made every effort to warn motorists of bison on the highway. Our presence on the roads has been extremely instrumental in preventing bison/human collisions, especially during daylight and twilight hours. The dark hours, however, present increased hazards that BFC is ill-equipped to handle. Montana should secure state and/or federal transportation funding and earmark it to implement safe passage projects between Fir Ridge and West Yellowstone. Underpasses and/or overpasses that allow bison and other migrating wildlife to cross the highway without endangering or being endangered by motorists would solve many issues.

