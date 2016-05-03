Vaccines - Do Your Research

by Marcella Piper-Terry

Let’s get two things clear about the vitamin K shot. First, it is not a vaccine. Second, it is not a harmless vitamin. It is a manufactured synthetic form of vitamin K, and it is many times what a child would receive naturally.

In 2003, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published a paper rejecting evidence of an association between Vitamin K shots given at birth and cancer, instead reaffirming a 1961 AAP directive that all newborn infants receive shot of synthetic Vitamin K to prevent Vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB).1

The AAP maintains that a vitamin K shot must be given to all newborns because a very small percentage (0.25-1.7%) of them are born with a serious bleeding disorder known as Hemorrhagic Disease of the Newborn (HDN) that could cause a brain hemorrhage.2

But the big thing about manufactured vitamin K is that it contains benzyl alcohol—9 milligrams (mgs) of benzyl alcohol.3 So doctors are injecting these babies, who are minutes old, with a shot that contains alcohol that targets their liver, the organ which is necessary for them to detoxify. There are a lot of babies developing jaundice (hyperbilirubinemia)4 within two days after being born. One of the acknowledged side effects of synthetic vitamin K shots, along with shock and cardiac or respiratory distress, is—you guessed it—jaundice.5

The liver is also extremely important in detoxifying the aluminum—the 250 micrograms (mcgs) of aluminum—that is in the hepatitis B vaccine,6 which is also given within 12 hours of birth in most places, and certainly before babies leave the hospital.

Hepatitis B is a blood and sexually transmitted disease. Most infants are not at risk for hepatitis B in the United States like they are in other countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, where between 2-10% of adult populations are chronically infected.7

Every pregnant woman in the U.S. is screened for hepatitis B when she is pregnant, and doctors and nurses know before birth if the mother is positive or not. So they know if the baby is at risk from hepatitis B infection or not, and they don’t care. They are trying to vaccinate 100% of infants born in the U.S. with that vaccine.

With regard to the aluminum adjuvant in the hepatitis B vaccine, it’s worth noting that every other injectable medication is governed by a maximum amount of aluminum that is safe to receive within a 24-hour period. So, for example, the limit by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on intravenous (IV) drip is 5 mcgs of aluminum per kilogram (kg) of body weight per 24-hour period. So for an eight- or 10-pound infant, with healthy kidneys, maybe 30 mcgs of aluminum over a 24-hour period.

But hepatitis B vaccine has 250 mcgs, and they’re giving it to infants, premature infants, and very low birth weight babies. These babies are having apnea, SIDS, problems with breathing, their oxygen saturation rates are dropping in the neonatal intensive care units… these are babies who are so sick after vaccination.

That’s just the one hepatitis B shot. Then babies get their two-month vaccines, and normally pediatricians are giving them eight vaccines at the same time.8

The amount of aluminum contained in those vaccines can exceed 1,200 mcgs—1.2 mgs—in a matter of seconds. That is hundreds of times more than the FDA safety limit would be for any other injectable, other than vaccines. Vaccines are exempt from that safety limit, because they’re considered a public health measure.

What the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said is that aluminum is so prevalent in our environment, and that there’s more aluminum in breast milk than there is in vaccines so we have no reason to be concerned.

They think we’re so stupid that we don’t understand the difference between something being taken orally, where it goes through the digestive tract and it is broken down by the enzymes and by the digestive juices in the body and eliminated by the kidneys, versus sticking a needle in an infant’s arms or legs where that aluminum goes quickly into the capillaries, into the bloodstream and across the blood-brain barrier, where it can accumulate in brain.9

That is insulting and ridiculous. If our best scientists in the world really truly do not know the difference between injection and ingestion, and how that affects people physiologically, then we have more problems than we ever dreamed of.

