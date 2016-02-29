Action Items – You can make a difference!

In 2014, Hillary Clinton received a $335,000 “speaking fee” for giving the keynote address to one of Monsanto’s main GMO lobbying front groups, Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), to help the industry address consumer fears over GMOs. This is an outrage and we think she should give the money back!

While on the campaign trail in 2007, Hillary Clinton held a fundraiser at Monsanto’s law firm in Washington DC titled “Rural Americans for Hillary” and even had the audacity to put a giant “Welcome Hillary” sign on the back of a soybean sprayer that sprays toxic chemicals like Monsanto’s Roundup, which has been linked to cancer, on GMOs all across Iowa and the Midwest. Incredibly, Iowa has the highest rates of cancer in the Midwest and not surprisingly grows 97% GMO soy and 93% of GMO corn, which have been genetically engineered to survive being sprayed with massive doses of Monsanto’s Roundup.

Additionally, when Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State, State Department officials were actively using taxpayer money to promote Monsanto’s controversial GMO seeds around the world. According to one released Wikileaks cable from 2009, the embassy in Spain sought “high-level U.S. government intervention” at the “urgent request” of Monsanto to combat biotech crop “opponents”. Also under Hillary’s direction as Secretary of State, officials in the Clinton State Department targeted the actions of foreign activists at the request of Monsanto. And in at least 3 instances, the Clinton State Department fought national GMO labeling laws in Malaysia, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Tell Hillary to Dump Monsanto’$ Money and Stand up for Mandatory GMO Labeling! We can’t have another Monsanto loving President in the White House. Every voice counts.

Hillary's 2007 fundraiser at Monsanto's law firm

Click here to sign the petition below:

A copy of this petition will be delivered to Secretary Clinton and her campaign:

Dear Secretary Clinton,

I agree with 93% of Americans who support labeling foods that have been genetically engineered and believe that all Americans have a fundamental democratic right to know what’s in their food. I’m tired of the influence that bad corporate actors like Monsanto and other agribusiness corporations have on public policy that impacts our food, family farmers and the environment.

Will you immediately:

1. Return all campaign contributions or speaking fees you’ve received from Monsanto, Monsanto lobbyists and the biotech industry.

2. Pledge to not allow Monsanto executives or current or former Monsanto and biotech industry lobbyists in your administration.

3. Stand with 93% of the American public and demand mandatory labeling of GMOs, “because Americans have a right to know what they’re buying”.

It’s time we had a President that stands up for the American people and puts an end to the corporate collusion in Washington DC once and for all.

Sincerely

