Health & Wellness

EWG VERIFIED™: A new standard for your health.
EWG VERIFIED™ is taking EWG’s Skin Deep® ratings one step further — to help move the market and help you make easy and informed purchasing decisions. EWG’s new mark tells you which products meet our strictest criteria.
What does EWG VERIFIED™ mean?
Among other things, products must:
• Be free of EWG’s ingredients of concern
• Fully disclose all ingredients
• Follow good manufacturing practices
For the full criteria and to learn more about the program, please visit www.ewg.org/EWGVERIFIED.
Note that EWG receives licensing fees from all EWG VERIFIED member companies that help to support the important work we do.
Want to Know Which of Your Favorite Products Make the Mark?
992 products have been approved for the EWG VERIFIED™ mark, but it may take a little bit of time before the mark appears on the label. In the meantime, use the page below to constantly see the most up-to-date list of EWG VERIFIED™ items. We are excited to constantly be adding new products to the program. To watch for when your favorite products are added and to stay informed about newly verified products, click here to sign up to EWG’s email list to receive updates as well as action alerts, promotions to support our work and more.
